Today is a landmark day in the history of taxation. Our mission is to empower taxpayers, provide transparent system and honour honest taxpayer. CBDT has given a framework and put in place a system. A transparent, efficient accountable taxation is what the platform brings in. It uses tech, AI, data analytics. - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
PM Narendra Modi to launch the platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest” at 11 am on 13th August 2020.
Haryana: Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging at Mata Mandir Road in Gurugram
Idukki: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrives in Munnar. He will proceed to visit the site of Rajamala landslide from here.The incident occurred in Idukki district on Friday last week and has claimed 55 lives so far.
Spike of 66,999 cases and 942 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The #COVID19 tally rises to 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged & 47,033 deaths: Ministry of Health
Delhi: Full dress rehearsal for 74th Independence Day celebrations was held at Red Fort today morning.
My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable !
Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News .
Zydus Cadila introduces Remdac (remdesivir) for COVID-19 treatment in India, will be priced at Rs. 2800 for a vial.
Severe waterlogging at Manekshaw road due to rainfall in the national capital.
Mumbai, August 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest” via video conferencing at 11 AM today.
In a piece of tragic news on Wednesday, Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi died due to cardiac arrest. Tyagi was party’s general secretary and spokesperson for its Uttar Pradesh unit.
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Bablu on Wednesday sent a legal notice to Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut over his controversial remarks on the late actor’s family, his lawyer said.
Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee's health continues to remain critical at the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in Delhi. The former President, however, is "haemodynamically stable now", his son Abhijit Mukherjee informed on Wednesday night.
Supreme Court's committee comprising of seven judges recommended regular physical hearing of cases which are at the final stage of hearing after 10-15 days in three courtrooms
