Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 24 (ANI): The victims of the Jhiram attack are still waiting for justice and we regret it, stated Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

"Justice has not been served in the Jhiram incident and we regret it. This is an emotional matter for us. Justice should be given to the victims' families and those killed in the attack and they are still to get it," said CM Baghel while talking to the media on the side-line of the convocation ceremony of Pt Ravishankar Shukla University in Raipur on Wednesday.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Live-In Partner, Chops Body Into Pieces With Stone Cutting Machine, Store Body Parts in Fridge in Dilsukhnagar; Arrested.

While on the eve of "Jhiram Valley Martyrdom Day" CM paid his humble tributes to the leaders and jawans who were killed in the Naxal attack in Jhiram Valley on May 25, 2013.

In his message issued on the eve of the Martyrdom Day, Baghel said, "'Jhiram Tribute Day' is getting observed every year since 2020, on 25 May in memory of the martyrs and all those who were victims of Naxal violence in the past years."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Toddler, Mother Die of Electrocution on Terrace After Iron Rod Coming in Contact With High-Tension Wire in Ghaziabad.

"On May 25, a two-minute silence will be observed in all the government and semi-government offices of the state and an oath will be taken to make the state a land of peace again," said CM further.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CM accused NIA of hiding facts related to the investigation and not letting the state government probe the incident. Moreover, CM Baghel had targeted BJP in connection with the attack and questioned why the road opening party was removed from the spot.

The government should reveal the identity of senior Congress leader, who is currently a minister in incumbent government and present at the spot of naxal attack, and how he got a motorcycle at the attack site, said Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel, adding that Bhupesh Baghel should reveal his identity as it gives rise to various doubts.

Chandel further said that they (Congress) have had a government in the state for four-and-half years then why don't they conduct a probe to find out the truth.

When asked to comment on former minister Brijmohan Agrawal's statement challenging prohibition on Bajrang Dal before elections in Chhattisgarh, CM said that there is a difference between Bajrangbali and Bajrang Dal. Where there will be a need to ban the organisation, it will be banned and we do not need it. Why is the MLA instigating us?

On being asked about the ongoing row over inauguration of new parliament building and comments made by BJP ministers, CM Baghel said that the parliament building was constructed during British rule and Indira Gandhi as well as Rajiv Gandhi have dedicated a portion of the building. Congress demands that the inauguration should be carried out by the President. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)