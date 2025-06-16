New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund, which last month got asset management licence from market regulator SEBI, on Monday introduced Aladdin, BlackRock's unique investment analytics and risk management platform.

Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and US-based BlackRock.

"Investing should be simple. And it should work for you. That's the belief that brought Jio Financial Services and BlackRock together. We've blended Jio's digital first approach with BlackRock's global investment expertise? to build solutions around what Indian investors truly need," the mutual fund company said in a post on X.

And for the first time ever Aladdin, BlackRock's unique investment analytics and risk management platform, is now available in India, it said.

"This is just the beginning. We are here to redefine investing by making it accessible and affordable for you. We are Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund," it said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), vide letter dated May 26, 2025, granted the certificate of registration to 'Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund' and approval to Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Ltd to act as the asset management company for Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund.

The company, on October 29, 2024, announced incorporation of two firms -- Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited and Jio BlackRock Trustee Private Limited - to carry on the primary business of mutual fund, subject to regulatory approvals.

