New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the governance reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last eight years are actually social reforms aimed at achieving 'ease of living' for the common man and a "level playing field" for the aspirational youth.

Addressing the audience at the two-day Regional Conference on Governance in Bengaluru organized by DARPG and Karnataka Government, Dr Jitendra Singh said, "The hallmark of Modi's governance model is his capacity to take out-of-box decisions, break the taboos of the past and the capacity to convert government's campaign into mass campaign on the basis of his courage, conviction and sincerity".

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Rains: Lightning Strikes Claims 47 Lives in a Week; Health Department Issues Guidelines.

Referring to the theme of the conference, "Bringing Citizens, Entrepreneurs and Government Closer for Good Governance", Dr Jitendra Singh listed a series of such reforms having wider social implications. The Minister recalled that within three months of taking charge in May 2014, Prime Minister took the most revolutionary and path-breaking decision of abolition of attestation of certificates by gazetted officers instead of promoting self-attestation, thus reposing faith in the youth of India.

The Minister said, the number of complaints in CPGRAMS increased from 2 lakh per year in 2014 to 25 lakh per year at present, which also reflects positively that here is a government which listens to citizens' grievances promptly and addresses them.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Now Official, Check Price & Other Details Here.

He further added, "PM Excellence Awards focusing on flagship schemes rather on the individual profile of officers was another far-reaching governance reform promoting healthy competition among 750 districts."'

Dr Jitendra Singh said, based on the model of Aspirational Districts, DARPG has introduced the novel concept of the District Good Governance Index. He said Jammu and Kashmir was the first state where the District Index was released in January this year followed by Uttar Pradesh and now the work is on in Madhya Pradesh.

He said, the District Good Governance Index is a milestone and it is expected that it will provide a robust framework for evidence-based assessment of the performance of all the districts in the states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)