New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the Congress leader Jitu Patwari, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti said that the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief often makes remarks in an irresponsible manner.

In an interview with ANI, when asked to comment on Jitu Patwari's "women in MP consume more alcohol" remark, Uma Bharti said that he often makes such statements without thinking once.

"I feel he (Jitu Patwari) is not aware of what he speaks. In our locality, there is a large Adivasi area where there is no discrimination between women and men drinking, but what they drink is organic, made from the Mahua fruit. I don't know if it is adulterated or not, but they are healthy. The biggest thing is that no Adivasi (person) does an immoral act, harasses a girl, or does any violence after having alcohol," the BJP leader said.

"Alcohol is part of their diet, and there is no discrimination between men and women drinking. But what you are drinking is affecting your liver, destroying your mind, so I don't know what he is saying. I don't want to comment on his remarks because he says things without thinking. I have told him about it before, too," she added.

Bharti said that the MP Congress chief is like her younger brother, adding that she has urged Patwari several times to speak responsibly.

"I have told him multiple times to speak responsibly. He often makes remarks without even thinking once. I have informed him that you are the only leader remaining in your party, as Congress is almost wiped out, with many having retired here. A new generation of leaders is joining the BJP. He is like my younger brother and is educated," she said.

In August, Jitu Patwari claimed that women in MP are consuming more alcohol than any other state in the country and blamed the BJP government for the situation.

The remarks drew sharp reactions from the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as he demanded an apology from the state Congress chief.

"Calling the sisters drunkards by the Congress is an insult to the sisters of the entire state. I think the Congress President should apologise.This is very unfortunate," CM Yadav said. (ANI)

