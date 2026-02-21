PNN

New Delhi [India], February 21: Zeenat kureshi has been appointed as the President of the All India Jamiatul Qureshi Mahila Cell, marking a significant milestone in the organisation's ongoing efforts toward women empowerment and community development at a national level.

The appointment was formally announced in the presence of senior office-bearers of All India Jamiatul Qureshi, where Ms. Zeenat kureshi was felicitated and handed over the official appointment letter. Her leadership is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening the organisation's women's wing and addressing key social, educational, and economic issues faced by women within the community.

All India Jamiatul Qureshi, a century-old organisation, has been actively working for the welfare, upliftment, and unity of the Qureshi community across India. With this new responsibility, Zeenat kureshi aims to bring women to the forefront by encouraging participation in education, skill development, social awareness, and leadership roles.

Speaking on the occasion, senior members of the organisation expressed confidence in her capabilities, stating that her vision and commitment would help the Mahila Cell expand its outreach and effectiveness nationwide. They highlighted that empowering women is central to the organisation's mission and that Ms. Zeenat kureshi's appointment reflects this priority.

In her statement, Zeenat kureshi expressed gratitude to the leadership for entrusting her with the role. She reaffirmed her commitment to working relentlessly for the rights, development, and empowerment of women, ensuring that their voices are heard at both regional and national platforms.

The All India Jamiatul Qureshi Mahila Cell is expected to launch new initiatives and programmes under her leadership, focusing on social reform, education, and community welfare in the coming months.

