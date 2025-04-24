Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): Following an all-party meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar to address the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, the CM announced a unified resolution condemning the brutal attack that took place in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

The resolution expressed solidarity and outlined a collective commitment to peace and justice in the region.

Also Read | Operation Zeppelin: On Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Order, Mossad Hacked Sam Pitroda's Home Servers, Tracked Movement of Rahul Gandhi To Protect Gautam Adani After Hindenburg Report.

CM Omar Abdullah stated, "We, the participants of the All Party meeting of Jammu and Kashmir, deeply shocked and anguished by the recent barbaric attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April 2025 on innocent civilians, hereby adopt this resolution in a spirit of collective solidarity and resolve. We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms the heinous, inhumane attack in Pahalgam that targeted and killed innocent civilians."

The JK CM further criticizing the attack, calling it "a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat"

Also Read | India To Soon Launch Safety Assessment Rating System for Trucks and Commercial Vehicles To Improve Road Safety, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"Such cowardly acts of brutality against peaceful citizens have no place in society and are a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat and the idea of India, which have long been a symbol of unity, peace and harmony in the region...We also support the steps taken by the Union Government announced yesterday. We extend our deepest condolences to the families who have suffered loss..," he said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister praised the sacrifice of Horse rider Shahid Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who saved the lives of many tourists.

"We salute the supreme sacrifice of Shahid Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who ferried tourists on his horse in Pahalgam and was martyred during his attempt to fight one of the terrorists to save the tourists...We humbly and earnestly appeal to the governments of all states and Union Territories in these trying times to come forward with an unwavering commitment to protect the Kashmiri students and citizens who find themselves far from home..."

He further added, "We call upon all political parties, community leaders, religious institutions, youth groups, civil society organisations and media organisations in J&K and the nation to maintain calm, resist provocations of those who seek to disrupt harmony and continue working together for peace and development of the region."

The all-party meeting, chaired by CM Abdullah, underscored the need for unity and resilience in the face of terrorism, emphasizing the protection of Kashmiri citizens and the preservation of regional harmony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)