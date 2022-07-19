Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Centre for Peace and Justice Foundation organized an interaction programme on mental health at its Head office in Rajbagh, Srinagar on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by students and scholars of different universities. Participants shared concerns related to growing mental health issues in society.

Participants highlighted that awareness is needed to compel people to go for mental health checkups.

People do not go for medical advice and treatment due to misconceptions and stigma associated with mental health. Mental health awareness is key to improve mental health conditions and increase healthcare excess, they added.

They further said that mental health awareness and proper healthcare excess is necessary to narrow down mental health issues in society.

JKCPJ Mental health Counselor Syed Manaal Andrabi also spoke on the issue and gave an overview to the students on the issues related to mental stability of a person. "Mental health awareness is important to scrape misconceptions, stigma, and provide necessary professional help to those suffering from such illnesses.

Early detection and intervention is necessary to narrow down mental health issues in the young generation, she said.

Students hailed the JKCPJ foundation for conducting such programmes. (ANI)

