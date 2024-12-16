Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) will take out a protest march to Raj Bhawan here on Wednesday as part of a nationwide demonstration to highlight several issues, including the demand for the restoration of statehood to JK.

The announcement was made by JKPCC Chief Tariq Hameed Karra during a party meeting held on Monday. Other issues during the protest march will include businessman "Gautam Adani episode" and "the alarming situation in Manipur", he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Karra said the recent indictment of Adani and his associates by the US Department of Justice has exposed a troubling web of alleged corruption, fraud and deceit.

He emphasised that these allegations reveal a pattern of bribery, money laundering and market manipulation, tarnishing the reputation of Indian business and finance.

"This incident raises serious concerns regarding corporate governance and regulatory oversight in India. The erosion of trust among domestic and international investors is alarming.

"The potential flight of capital threatens to stifle economic growth, job creation and overall development," he said.

Karra further said the government's deliberate stalling of parliamentary discussions and its silence on this matter reflect a concerning evasion of responsibility and accountability.

He expressed concern over the crisis in Manipur, saying it continues to reel under violence, curfews and widespread lawlessness.

"Numerous lives have been lost and citizens face an uncertain future. Despite the severity of the crisis, the BJP-led government, both at the Centre and in the state, has utterly failed to address or mitigate the situation.

"Shockingly, the prime minister has yet to visit Manipur, while the inept chief minister clings to power, further highlighting the indifference towards this dire situation," he added.

In response to these pressing issues, along with the demand for the early restoration of statehood, the JKPCC will organise the 'Raj Bhawan March' on December 18, he said.

The march will involve senior leaders, party functionaries and frontal organisations, he added.

