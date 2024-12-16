Ahmedabad, December 16: In a shocking incident in Gujarat, a newborn girl was allegedly found dead on the campus of a nursing college in Mehsana. The alleged incident came to light on Saturday, December 14, when students saw a pack of stray dogs allegedly dragging something that appeared to be a bundle. The students immediately informed Urmika Khokhar, the warden of the nursing college in Mehsana's Kadi.

Students Spot Stray Dogs Dragging Bundle on College Campus

Following this, she approached the police and lodged a complaint after finding the body of a newborn baby girl in the bundle, reports TOI. It is also reported that the toddler's body had dog bites, too. After the incident, cops said that the newborn girl may have died after being mauled by stray dogs or could have been abandoned dead. However, they are investigation to know the cause. Dead Man Comes ‘Alive’ in Gujarat: Days After Cremation, Man Walks Into His Own Prayer Meet in Mehsana; Family and Cops Baffled (Watch Video).

Cops Launch Probe to Ascertain Cause of Newborn's Death

As per the complaint, the newborn baby girl was just a day old. Meanwhile, cops said that they would investigate to know if the newborn girl was abandoned alive by her parents due to her gender and was killed by the canines. They are also looking to know if somebody abandoned the dead child in the garden of the nursing college in Kadi. Gujarat Shocker: 18-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies After Ragging by Seniors in GMERS Medical College; Probe Launches.

A similar incident had taken place in October. Back then, a 35-year-old woman had allegedly abandoned her baby girl at the Dhandhuka railway station. Police learned that the baby was the fourth girl of the woman. They also found that the woman left her daughter as her husband desired a male child only.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

