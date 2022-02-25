New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Delimitation Commission, mandated to redraw assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday circulated a revised draft report to its associate members incorporating some changes suggested by them.

Five Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir -- Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference and Jugal Kishore Sharma and Jitendra Singh of the BJP -- are the panel's associate members.

Also Read | NSE Fraud Case: Anand Subramanian Sent to CBI Custody Till March 6.

They had suggested various changes to the earlier draft report of the panel.

The panel had met on Thursday and accepted most of the suggestions after due consideration, sources said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Ayodhya to Amethi, Here Are The Five Key Contests in The Fifth Phase of UP Polls.

They said the reworked draft incorporating the suggestions was circulated to the five associate members on Friday.

In their objections and suggestions, the members had urged the panel to "redraw" some assembly seats.

Their suggestions regarding Habba Kadal seat in Srinagar and Suchetgarh seat in Jammu have been accepted.

The commission has also agreed not to rename Inderwal assembly seat, sources said.

The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir is headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the State Election Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir being its ex-officio members.

The associate members have been asked to respond to the latest draft in a week's time.

Later, the commission will put the draft in public domain to get suggestions from people.

It was recently given a two-month extension till May 6 to complete its task.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)