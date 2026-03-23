Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 (ANI): An explosion occured at the residence of former Sarpanch Jay Ram Sharma in Jammu and Kashmir's Ghagwal, officials said on Monday.

Inspector General (IG) Jammu Zone Bhim Sen Tuti arrived at the site of the incident. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and National Security Guard (NSG) teams are investigating the matter.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-46 Lottery Result of 23.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)