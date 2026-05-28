RFK Jr Snake Catching Viral Video: US Health Secretary Shares New Clip Showing Him Capturing Venomous Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a new video online on Wednesday, May 28, showing him capturing a venomous Western Diamondback rattlesnake. The post was published on his social media accounts as a direct response to public concern and criticism generated by a separate video a day earlier, in which he used his bare hands to remove two non-venomous black racer snakes from a patio. The consecutive videos have drawn considerable attention online, adding to a long public history of unusual wildlife interactions associated with the cabinet official.

The Rattlesnake Rescue Video Shared by Robert F. Kennedy Jr

In the footage posted on Wednesday, May 28, Kennedy is seen inside his home office before being alerted to a reptile in his driveway. "Hold on, guys. I'll be back in a flash," Kennedy tells the camera before stepping outside equipped with a bucket and a small handheld net. RFK Jr Snake Catching Viral Video: US Health Secretary Seen Picking Up Black Racer Snakes Bare-Handed As Cheryl Hines Reacts in Shock.

This Video Shows How Cheryl and I Handled a Recent Rattlesnake Rescue, Says RFK Jr

In response to the many comments about venomous snakes, this video shows how Cheryl and I handled a recent rattlesnake rescue. pic.twitter.com/3wRIXmQySV — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 27, 2026

The clip shows Kennedy using the tools to herd the venomous Western Diamondback rattlesnake into the container. He then securely pins the snake right behind its head with his hands to show it to the camera, explaining its physiological markings. "His fangs are in there. I don't want to touch them,” Kennedy says during the recording. “This is a beautiful snake. This is a Western Diamondback. You can tell by these rings at the end of his tail," he adds. Kennedy subsequently asks his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, to fetch a pillowcase to safely transport the reptile, which he notes was later released back into a wild habitat away from the residential area. In his caption, Kennedy wrote, "In response to the many comments about venomous snakes, this video shows how Cheryl and I handled a recent rattlesnake rescue.”

Initial Criticism Over Bare-Handed Handling of Snakes

The rattlesnake video was published to address an influx of social media scrutiny following a separate 49-second video posted on Tuesday, May 27. In that initial footage, Kennedy was recorded bare-handedly grabbing two writhing southern black racer snakes by their tails to clear them from a waterfront patio belonging to Dr Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. During that encounter, the fast-moving, non-venomous snakes are seen repeatedly striking toward his hands, with one appearing to bite his finger. Hines can be heard expressing vocal alarm in the background of Tuesday's video, shouting, “Honey, honey … why?” and telling him to drop the animals, while someone off-camera - sounding like Oz - questions whether the serpents were fighting or mating.

Wildlife Experts Issue Warnings Over Snake Rescue by Robert F Kennedy Jr

While southern black racers are common in Florida and harmless to humans, herpetologists and wildlife specialists quickly responded to Tuesday's video with operational critiques. Experts warned that lifting heavy or fast-moving snakes exclusively by the tail can severely fracture their lower spinal columns. "That is not how I would handle the snakes, but I'm a trained professional," said Bonnie Keller, a herpetologist and former board member of the Virginia Herpetological Society. Regarding the subsequent rattlesnake video, conservationists strongly cautioned against the public trying to replicate the manoeuvre. Sean McKnight, director of programs at the nonprofit Rattlesnake Conservancy, reiterated that attempting to restrain a venomous snake behind the head with bare hands carries a high risk of envenomation, as the animal's skeletal structure can pivot to strike sideways. Robert F Kennedy Jr Allegedly Chopped Off Dead Raccoon’s Private Parts To ‘Study Later’.

RFK Jr's Pattern of Animal Encounters

The back-to-back reptile videos represent the latest instalment in a well-documented series of unconventional animal encounters involving Kennedy. An avid outdoorsman and master falconer, Kennedy previously generated heavy national headlines after admitting he had retrieved a deceased bear cub from the side of a road and staged it inside New York's Central Park as a prank. More recently, he posted images detailing his retrieval of a stranded starling from an airport terminal building in northern Virginia. For a visual look at the initial incident that sparked the online debate, you can watch local news coverage breaking down the footage of

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).