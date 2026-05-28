Meta Mulls Entering Cloud Computing Market To Compete With AWS and Azure Amid Massive AI Investment, 8,000 Layoffs

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has indicated that the company is considering entering the cloud computing sector, a potential move that would pit the social media giant against established industry leaders such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. This strategic shift follows recent high-level restructuring within the company, which included the reduction of 8,000 roles earlier this month as part of a significant pivot towards artificial intelligence.

During Meta's annual shareholder meeting held on Wednesday, Mr Zuckerberg addressed queries regarding the company’s potential entry into the cloud infrastructure market. He noted that while the firm is not actively pursuing this as a core business at present, the option is firmly on the table should Meta identify a surplus in its massive computing capacity. Meta Layoff Email Full Text: ‘Your Role Has Been Eliminated,’ Badges Deactivated at 4 AM As 8,000 Jobs Cut.

Leveraging AI Infrastructure for Cloud Growth

The consideration comes as Meta ramps up its capital expenditure, with projected investments in AI-related infrastructure expected to reach between $125 billion and $145 billion for 2026. Mr Zuckerberg revealed that the company frequently receives requests from external firms seeking to purchase excess compute or access Meta’s API services at a premium.

By potentially monetising its expansive data centres and high-performance computing resources, Meta aims to create new revenue streams beyond its traditional advertising model. Although the company is currently focused on internal AI development, the ability to rent out unused server power could serve as a valuable hedge against the high costs of building out its AI-native ecosystem.

Reorganising for an AI-Driven Future

The potential move into cloud services arrives alongside the firm's broader efforts to streamline operations. Following the recent layoffs, which affected approximately 10% of its global workforce, Meta has reassigned another 7,000 employees to focus exclusively on AI workflows. The company has also moved to flatten its organisational structure, intending to operate with greater agility as it scales its research and product development. Meta Says No More Company-Wide Layoffs Planned in 2026 After 8,000 Job Cuts.

While the tech giant remains the only major player without an established public cloud business, its focus remains firmly on becoming a leader in AI agents and hardware. As demand for computing power continues to escalate across the industry, Meta’s decision to keep its cloud ambitions as a strategic option reflects the increasing importance of infrastructure as a competitive differentiator in the age of generative AI.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).