Srinagar, Mar 23 (PTI) Five people, including three cops and a CRPF jawan, were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

"There was a grenade attack at a naka in Rainawari area which missed the intended target," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal said.

In the attack, he said, a CRPF personnel and a policeman sustained minor splinter injuries.

"Three other passersby, including two off-duty traffic men riding a motorcycle and one civilian, also got minor splinter injuries," the SSP said.

Balwal said all the injured were in a stable condition.

