Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): Following the rise in the water level of the Jhelum in Jammu & Kashmir, Union territory Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that residents affected by river's breach have been safely evacuated from their affected area on Thursday.

Taking to X, Omar Abdullah said that due to the occurrence of a breach in the Jhelum bund near village Zoonipora, Budgam, there has been inundation in nearby areas. Thus, due to the breach, residents of affected villages, specifically of villages Shalina, Rakh Shalina and Baghi Shakirshah have been evacuated. These areas, due to the breach of the Jhelum, had come under water.

"In the early hours a breach occurred in the River Jhelum bund near village Zoonipora, Budgam, resulting in inundation of nearby areas. Consequently, the villages Shalina, Rakh Shalina, and Baghi Shakirshah have come under water. Residents of these villages were safely evacuated during the night to designated rescue centres and safer locations," says Abdullah.

However, as per Abdullah, there is an apprehension of inundation in the villages of Seerbagh and Summerbugh. Currently, the rescue team is engaged in relocating people from these areas to safety.

"There remains apprehension of inundation in Seerbagh and Summerbugh villages of Budgam, and our teams are actively engaged in relocating people from these areas to safety. People of these areas are requested to move to safer areas till the water level recedes," adds Abdullah.

Further, the J&K chief minister said that six rescue centres have become operational in affected areas, namely GHS Wagoora, GHSS Khandah, Sheikh-ul-Alam HS Wagoora, GHSS BK Pora, Islamic Public HS Kralpora and Dar-ul-Fatah Dangerpora.

In Reasi of the Jammu region, the gates of Salal Dam have been opened due to the increase in the water levels of Chenab river, following heavy rainfall in the region.

Meanwhile for third consecutive day, Bhaderwah region of the Doda district continues to grapple with the heavy rainfall. In several parts of the Union Territory, a flash flood-like conditions have been reported across multiple districts. In Rajouri, incessant downpours have led to flood-like conditions, forcing authorities to remain on high alert.

Due to the rise in water level of the Chenab river, many houses are inundated with water. According to IMD, "heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall (>=21 cm) was recorded in isolated places of Jammu-Kashmir" till 8.30 on September 3. (ANI)

