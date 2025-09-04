Is Varanasi Ropeway More Expensive Than Japan’s Maglev Train? PIB Fact Check Calls Viral Claim Misleading

Varanasi, September 04: A misleading claim about the Kashi ropeway project has been circulating on social media. On Wednesday (3rd September), a Facebook page called The New India alleged that the 3.75 km aerial cable car transit system in Varanasi is more expensive than Japan’s state-of-the-art Maglev train. The post stated that the cost of Japan’s new Maglev train, which operates at 310 mph, is INR 616 crore (approximately USD 70 million), while the cost of the Varanasi ropeway stands at INR 800 crore. This comparison quickly gained traction, raising doubts about the cost efficiency of the ropeway project.

The Varanasi ropeway is one of India’s first urban public transport ropeways, designed to ease congestion in the holy city by connecting Varanasi Cantonment railway station to Godowlia Chowk, a stretch often jam-packed with pilgrims and vehicles. The INR 800 crore project, when complete, will reduce travel time along the 3.75 km route to just 16 minutes and is expected to carry nearly 100,000 passengers daily. On the other hand, Japan’s Maglev (short for “magnetic levitation”) train is an ultra-modern high-speed rail system capable of reaching 500 kmph in trials. It represents one of the most expensive and technologically advanced rail projects globally. Is India’s First Public Transport Ropeway Really Coming to Varanasi? Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

Viral Post Wrongly Compares Varanasi Ropeway Cost With Japan’s Maglev Project

A social media post claims that the cost of Japan's Maglev train, which runs 310 mph, is ₹616 crore, while the cost of a 3.75 km ropeway built in Varanasi is ₹800 crore.#PIBFactCheck ✅ This claim is MISLEADING! ✅ The Maglev train being mentioned in the post does NOT run… pic.twitter.com/0zsGJP1YeG — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 4, 2025

The claim comparing the two is misleading. As clarified by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the INR 616 crore figure cited refers only to the cost of a single Maglev train set, not the entire project. The full Maglev project in Japan runs into several trillion yen, far exceeding the cost of the Varanasi ropeway. Moreover, the Maglev train mentioned in the viral post does not operate in India. Thus, comparing the cost of one train set in Japan with the total cost of constructing a complete ropeway system in Varanasi is inaccurate and deceptive. Is Modi Government Monitoring Your WhatsApp Chats? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message About Triple Ticks on Instant Messaging App.

Always verify such claims through official government sources and trusted fact-check platforms before sharing.

Fact check

Claim : Varanasi’s 3.75 km ropeway (INR 800 crore) is more expensive than Japan’s Maglev train (INR 616 crore). Conclusion : The comparison is misleading—INR 616 crore is the cost of a single Maglev train set, not the entire project, making the ropeway cost appear deceptively higher. Full of Trash Clean

