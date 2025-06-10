Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 10 (ANI): The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, alleging that the last 11 years of his leadership have seen "111 failures" that have pushed the country backwards.

The party claimed that India's diplomatic standing has deteriorated.

Also Read | 'Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan': BJP Fields Union Ministers, CMs, Senior Party Leaders to Highlight 11 Years of PM Narendra Modi-Led Government.

Addressing a press conference, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said, "Modiji has spent crores of rupees on his abroad trips and even after Pahalgam Attacks only Israel stood with us while everyone else did not take our side. The US President claims to ensure a ceasefire between India and Pakistan while the BJP is taking about nationalism. Where are the four militants who executed the Pahalgam incident?"

Bhattacharya also took a jibe at India's global positioning, claiming the country now needs to "give an application" to be invited to the upcoming G7 summit in Canada.

Also Read | 'We'll Work Multifold to Build on a Decade of Progress': Manohar Lal Khattar on Narendra Modi Government's Vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

On the domestic front, the JMM leader raised concerns over inflation, unemployment, and what he alleged was the misuse of institutions. "Before 2014, MSMEs contributed 16 per cent to the GDP. Today, it's barely 7 per cent --the sector is nearly dead. The BJP had promised two crore jobs, but jobs were taken away."

He also rejected Union Minister Smriti Irani's claims that the last 11 years were focused on the welfare of the poor and women empowerment.

"The BJP claims that 25 crore people have been lifted from poverty but they are one who are providing foodgrains to 80 crore people...Gold prices were Rs 28,000 per 10 grams in 2014 which has now increased to Rs 98,000 while the price of one dollar has increased from Rs 60 to 90," he said.

The JMM also questioned the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"Even the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been constructed on orders of the Supreme Court and that too 12 kilometres away from where Ram Lalla was originally placed... the Ram Mandir has been constructed on orders of the Supreme Court and that too 12 kilometres away from where Ram Lalla was originally placed," he said.

The remarks come as the BJP marks 11 years of Narendra Modi's leadership. PM Modi assumed office on May 26, 2014, and was sworn in for a third consecutive term on June 9, 2024.

Earlier, BJP leader Smriti Irani told ANI, "11 years of good governance were dedicated to the welfare of the poor, welfare of agriculture, and women empowerment. BJP workers, with a happy heart, heartily express their gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi... In the democratic history of our country, PM Narendra Modi has worked for the welfare of the country via various schemes... We pray for his strong leadership to continue..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)