Noida, Apr 12 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged on a complaint from a journalist in Greater Noida (West), alleging that a mob tried to assault him and his wife after they objected to loud music being played beyond the permissible hours during a religious event, police said on Tuesday.

A counter-complaint has also been made at the local Bisrakh police station against the journalist and his wife, alleging misbehaviour by the duo, they added.

The incident was reported late on Sunday night, when the complainant called the 112 emergency service of the Uttar Pradesh police over loud music being played in his residential society.

"An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the journalist. A complaint from the other group has also been received by the police, alleging that the couple misbehaved with the organisers of the event," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Noida 2) Yogendra Singh said.

The FIR, lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 352 (assault or use of criminal force otherwise than on grave and sudden provocation given by that person), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation), names an organiser of the event and some unidentified people as accused.

