By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will embark on his visit to West Bengal on January 19 under the party's Lok Sabha Pravas campaign.

Also Read | Air India Peeing Incident: Shankar Mishra Says Woman Urinated on Her Own Seat in New York-Delhi Flight, Says ‘I Am Not the Accused’.

The day-long visit is being planned for the party president to Krishnanagar city in Nadia district.

"We are still in the process of finalising the detailed schedule but as of now he is to visit the ISCKON Temple in the vicinity and will address a public meeting and hold an organisation meeting amongst other things," a top BJP functionary told ANI.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Youth Ends Life by Hanging Himself During Video Call With Girlfriend in Nadia District.

The BJP leader from West Bengal said that the party will focus on booth strengthening.

"He will also connect with our booth workers and we expect that close to 30000 people will connect with him through it. Booth strengthening is the one thing that our party will focus on," the BJP leader from Bengal told ANI.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) had won the Krishnanagar seat in the last Lok Sabha polls and Mahua Moitra is the sitting MP from the constituency.

Recently the party's top brass had under the party's Lok sabha Pravas Yojana expanded the number of "difficult" constituencies from 144 to 160 seats. Interestingly, out of these seats, a maximum of 24 seats are from Bengal.

Under the Yojana, party leaders have been entrusted with handling weak constituencies for the upcoming general elections 2024, where the party had finished as runner-up or third in the 2019 general elections or won with a slim margin.

Nadia, Serampore, Calcutta urban seats, Barasat and Arambagh are among the weak Lok Sabha seats identified by the party.

The party, which won just two seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, saw a stunning performance in the next general elections with BJP winning 18 seats under the then-party president Amit Shah.

Since then the party's strength is 16 in parliament with the resignation of former Union Minister Babul Surpiyo and Arjun Singh both of whom are now in the TMC fold.

Nadda who is all set to get his presidency term extended next week at the party's national executive meeting has been busy all along.

Late in December last year, Nadda had launched 2.0 of the BJP Lok Sabha Pravas campaign.

As part of the BJP's focus on weak Lok Sabha seats, the party's national president JP Nadda went on a two-day tour to two states- Tamil Nadu and Odisha. He has also travelled to Maharashtra and Bihar.

Sixty-two-year-old JP Nadda who has held multiple organisation portfolios with the party was made the party's national president in January 2020 taking over from Amit Shah.

Nadda was made working president of the party in June 2019. From 2014 to 2019 Nadda was the Union Health Minister in the first term of the Modi government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)