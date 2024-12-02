Jammu, Dec 02 (PTI) The University of Jammu (JU) on Monday announced restrictions on the entry of four-wheelers into the campus, effective from December 5, officials said.

The initiative, part of JU's comprehensive Green Campus policy, was formally unveiled during a press conference by the Chief Proctor, Jammu University, Prof Prakash Antahal here.

"The University had been planning for a long time to implement this Green Campus initiative. However, the decision was delayed due to the non-availability of a designated parking slot. Now that the parking facility is ready, the University has taken this decisive step towards a greener campus," Antahal told reporters.

Setting a sustainability benchmark, he said that the decision underscores JU's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and creating a pedestrian-friendly environment.

"This initiative reflects our dedication to promoting environmental consciousness," remarked Prof Antahal.

"After thorough consultations with students, faculty, and staff, we are confident this move will establish a benchmark for sustainability in academic institutions," he said.

Prof Meena Sharma, Dean of Planning and Development explained that the plan to implement a green campus initiative had been under consideration for some time.

"The lack of a designated parking facility delayed this decision. Now that the infrastructure is in place, we are moving forward with this significant step towards a greener campus," she said.

Asserting that provisions for a smooth transition are being taken, she said "To facilitate the transition, JU has made arrangements for continued convenience. Two-wheelers will be permitted, with parking spaces allocated within departmental zones".

He said that furthermore, alternative transportation modes, such as bicycles and e-vehicles are being made available at designated locations across the campus.

Highlighting the leadership's commitment, Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai announced, "I will also refrain from using vehicles within the campus, leading by example to uphold the principles of this initiative."

Seeking the cooperation of all the stakeholders, he said the University appealed to all stakeholders, including students, staff, faculty and the local community, to extend their support for this transformative measure.

"This initiative is not just about reducing vehicles, it's about fostering a culture of sustainability that benefits everyone," he said.

Ongoing green efforts at JU, he said that the University of Jammu has long championed environmental sustainability through initiatives such as a 1095 KW grid-based solar power plant, solar streetlights, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting systems and solid waste management solutions.

"These efforts have earned JU prestigious recognitions, including the District Green Champion Award from the Ministry of Education and ISO 14001-2015 certification", he added.

