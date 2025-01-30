Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): The three-member judicial commission, constituted to investigate the tragic stampede that occurred on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, has officially begun its work, as per a release.

The commission members arrived at their office in Janpath, Lucknow, on Thursday, and immediately took charge of the investigation.

Commission Chairman Justice (Retd.) Harsh Kumar said, "Since the investigation is a priority, we have taken charge within hours of the announcement."

He added, "Although we have a month to complete the probe, we will make every effort to conclude it as quickly as possible." Justice Kumar also confirmed that the commission would soon visit Prayagraj to assess the situation firsthand.

Meanwhile in Prayagaraj, UP DGP Prashant Kumar, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and other officials conducted an on-site inspection.

UP DGP Prashant Kumar said, " State govt has set up a judicial inquiry commission. Presently, we came here to discuss how we can conduct Basant Panchami 'Amrit Snan' well and how we can provide better facilities...we also reached the spot where this incident took place and went to the Medical College and met people who are undergoing treatment. No one admitted here is critical, some of them have sustained fractures...we will make better arrangements for Basant Panchami and ensure such incidents don't happen again"

UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said, " 36 injured people are admitted here...all are being treated very well and arrangements have been made for the attendants who are with them...these people belong to different places like Deoria, Delhi and Bihar, their families have been informed...no one is in serious condition but some of them have sustained fractures, it will take up to 3 weeks for them to recover, there are 2-3 such cases" The incident, which occurred during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on Wednesday, resulted in the deaths of 30 people and left 60 others injured.

In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member judicial commission to investigate the causes of the tragedy.

The panel is headed by retired Justice Harsh Kumar of the Allahabad High Court and includes retired IAS officer D.K. Singh and retired IPS officer V.K. Gupta as its members.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the commission has been tasked with examining the causes and circumstances that led to the stampede and will also provide recommendations to prevent such incidents in future.

The investigation report must be submitted within one month of the commission's formation. (ANI)

