Balrampur, October 1: After another girl was allegedly gang-raped in Balrampur died, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday claimed that "Jungle Raj" had spread in Uttar Pradesh.

"A horrific incident like Hathras took place in Balrampur. The girl was raped and her legs and back were broken. In Azamgarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, the girls were brutally raped," the Congress leader said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi). Also Read | Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Hathras Today to Meet Rape Victim’s Family; Section 144 Imposed in District.

"There is no limit of Jungle Raj in Uttar Pradesh. Law and order doesn't work through marketing or speeches. This is time for the Chief Minister to answer.

हाथरस जैसी वीभत्स घटना बलरामपुर में घटी। लड़की का बलात्कार कर पैर और कमर तोड़ दी गई। आजमगढ़, बागपत, बुलंदशहर में बच्चियों से दरिंदगी हुई। यूपी में फैले जंगलराज की हद नहीं। मार्केटिंग, भाषणों से कानून व्यवस्था नहीं चलती। ये मुख्यमंत्री की जवाबदेही का वक्त है। जनता को जवाब चाहिए। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 1, 2020

The public needs an answer," she further said. A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped in Balrampur died on Wednesday.

Dev Ranjan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Balrampur said, "She died on the way when the family was taking her to the hospital. They claimed that two men raped her. Both of them have been arrested".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)