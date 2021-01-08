New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia appointed as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, informed the Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, appointed Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, according to the Ministry.

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, was enrolled as an Advocate on July 7, 1986 and practiced in the Allahabad and Uttarakhand High Courts in Civil, Constitutional, Service, and Labour matters and has specialized in Service and Constitutional matters.

He was appointed as permanent judge of the Uttarakhand High Court on November 1, 2008. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)