Ashoknagar (MP), May 19 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took everyone by surprise on Monday when he picked up a broom and began cleaning a dusty post office during an unannounced inspection near Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

The Guna MP is on a three-day tour of the Shivpuri-Ashoknagar region.

Scindia visited the Isagarh post office, located about 65 km from Guna. On noticing the dust and disorganised condition of the premises, he questioned the staff about the cleanliness practices, eyewitnesses said.

When he did not receive a satisfactory response, the Minister asked for a broom and personally began cleaning the area. He also reorganised the items scattered around the office.

Scindia instructed the officers and employees to ensure regular cleaning and maintenance of the premises. An official accompanying him confirmed that the Minister emphasised discipline and cleanliness during the visit.

