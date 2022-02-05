Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not present at the Hyderabad airport to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the city to unveil the 'Statue of Equality'.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and state minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were among those present at the airport to receive the Prime Minister. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present.

Also Read | Gurugram: Police Inspector Suspended for Taking Money From Accused in Murder Case.

Telangana BJP slammed Chandrasekhar Rao for "violating protocol" and not receiving the Prime Minister at the airport. The party termed it "shameful act" and said the chief minister had stooped to "new low".

"KCR has been regularly insulting our PM @narendramodiji Now violating protocol stoops is such idiot and shameful act of KCR. We will never tolerate this to our PM," the party said in a tweet.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu To Take On Bikram Singh Majithia In Amritsar East; Here Are Key Electoral Battles To Watch Out For In Punjab Vidhan Sabha Polls.

The state BJP also accused Chandrasekhar Rao of following the "footsteps" of Channi and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu.

"As Expected! KCR violating Protocol stoops to a new low by sending his unimportant Minister. Following NCBN, Channi footsteps. You'll be paid back in return," the state BJP said.

Prime Minister Modi visited International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics ICRISAT) campus in Hyderabad and inaugurated two research facilities.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 'Statue of Equality' in Hyderabad. The 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste and creed.

Chandrashekar Rao had earlier this week expressed disappointment over the Union Budget 2022 and said that the BJP-led central government needs to be "removed and thrown in the Bay of Bengal".

He had also called the Prime Minister "short-sighted". "We will do whatever is needful for the country; will not sit silent. This is democracy. There is a need for qualitative (leadership) change in the country," he said.

The Telangana Chief Minister had last month also protested the move to amend the All India Services (Cadre) Rules and said it was against the federal polity of the Constitution. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)