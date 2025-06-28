Kolkata, Jun 28 (PTI) Police arrested four more persons, including two prime accused, in connection with the death of a girl in a bomb explosion in Kaliganj in Nadia district of West Bengal, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Two persons -- Rahibul Sheikh and Nabab Sheikh were arrested from Berhampore while two others were held from Katwa in Purba Bardhaman during raids on Friday night, he said.

Also Read | Bihar to Induct 21,391 New Constables Ahead of Assembly Elections 2025, CM Nitish Kumar to Distribute Appointment Letters on June 28.

"These people were named in the FIR in the Kaliganj blast case. We arrested them last night, and they will be produced in court today. We will start questioning them soon," the police officer said.

All four have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, and culpable homicide, among others, he added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

On June 23 afternoon, 13-year-old Tamanna Khatun was killed in Molandi village of Kaliganj after bombs were allegedly hurled from a Trinamool Congress victory celebration rally taken out even before the results of the assembly bypoll were officially announced.

Earlier, five persons were arrested from the locality for their involvement in the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)