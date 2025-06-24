New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): As the national capital gears up for the upcoming Kanwar yatra, the Delhi cabinet has decided that Kanwar committees will be getting funds directly from the Delhi government through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.

CM Gupta also slammed the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for alleged corruption in giving funds for the yatra, claiming that there had been numerous complaints from the committees about facilities not being ready for them.

"In the name of giving services to all the Kanwar Yatris, the previous government has made this work the spot of corruption. Only 2-3 people used to take the tender for the whole of Delhi. Committees of Kanwar Yatris told us that till the last day, tents were not put up... We have decided that all the Kanwar committees will get funds through direct benefit transfer from the Delhi government," CM Gupta said during a press conference here.

Earlier, on June 17, the Chief Minister had convened a high-level review meeting to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra 2025, focusing on planning, arrangements, and facilities for the devotees during the yatra.

In a post on X, the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that the meeting was held with the focus to ensure a seamless and respectful experience for the lakhs of Shiv bhakts expected to participate.

Gupta directed that every devotee should receive respect, facilities, and security, emphasising that the event is not only a festival of faith but also an opportunity for service and dedication.

"The Chief Minister directed that it should be ensured that every Shiv devotee gets respect, facilities and security. She said that Kanwar Yatra is not only a festival of faith but also an opportunity for service and dedication. The Delhi government will ensure its organisation with devotion, arrangements and sensitivity," the CMO's statement read.

Following the meeting, the Delhi CM detailed the setup of Kanwar camps across Delhi, with a focus on improving the infrastructure and services compared to previous years under the AAP government. She noted that the camps are scheduled to operate from July until Sawan Shivratri.

In the Kanwar Yatra procession, Kanwariyas collect water from a river and carry it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the shrines of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu beliefs, Parshuram, a devotee of Shiva and Lord Vishnu's avatar, participated in the initial procession. Devotees across the country perform worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva. (ANI)

