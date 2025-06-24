Was ‘Katha Vaachak’ Mukut Mani Yadav’s Head Tonsured by Mob in Etawah? UP Police Confirm Incident, Arrest 4 Accused After Videos Go Viral

Kanpur, June 24: A disturbing video that went viral on social media shows Katha Vaachak Mukut Mani Yadav and his assistant Sant Kumar Yadav being publicly humiliated by a mob of villagers in Dandarpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on June 21, at around 8 pm. In the video, the two men, who were conducting a Bhagwat Katha, were seen being surrounded by a mob, forcibly tonsured, forced to rub their noses on the ground, touch a woman’s feet, and verbally abused.

The mob also reportedly destroyed a harmonium, held Mukut Mani Yadav and Sant Kumar Yadav hostage for nearly five hours, and allegedly threw human urine at them. According to the witnesses, a few upper-caste men were involved in the incident. Etawah Youth Performs ‘Last Rites’ of Girlfriend in Haridwar After Catching Her With New Lover.

Viral Video Shows Katha Vaachak Mukut Mani Yadav Being Assaulted, His Head Tonsured

''ये देखो नकली पंडत बनके गांव में व्यास की सीट पर बैठा है। देख लो इसका चेहरा। ये चमार हैं और यहां कर रहे भागवत'' pic.twitter.com/uaKoCmtOdl — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 23, 2025

Was ‘Katha Vaachak’ Mukut Mani Yadav’s Head Tonsured by Mob in Etawah?

Confirming the incident, Etawah SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said police took immediate action after the video went viral online. Based on the victims' complaint, an FIR was lodged at Bakewar police station, and four accused—Ashish Tiwari, Uttam Kumar Awasthi, Nikki Awasthi, and Manu Dubey—were arrested. All are residents of Dandarpur. The police are continuing their investigation under applicable sections, including those of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

UP Police Confirm Incident, Arrest 4 Accused After Videos Go Viral

The incident has ignited a political firestorm in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav condemned the incident as a gross violation of human rights and an affront to constitutional values. Sharing the video on social media platform X, Yadav said, “Our Constitution does not allow caste discrimination, it is a crime against the fundamental right of a person to live with dignity and respect. All the accused should be arrested immediately and a case should be registered under appropriate sections." Lakhimpur Kheri Horror: Minor Dalit Woman Molested and Assaulted in Crowded Bus, Accused Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Akhilesh Yadav further warned that if action isn’t taken within 3 days, the party would launch a statewide agitation to protect the dignity of the PDA (Backward Classes, Dalits, and Minorities) communities.

Fact check

