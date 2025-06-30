New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra announced a relief and rehabilitation package for the artisans impacted by the recent fire at Delhi Haat INA.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra confirmed that a total relief package of Rs 1.20 crore will soon be disbursed among the 24 affected artisans.

A fire broke out on the evening of April 30 at Dilli Haat INA, gutting 24 artisan stalls and leaving several craftsmen without a source of livelihood. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier committed a financial relief of Rs five lakh for each affected artisan.

Mishra stated that the approval for the Rs 5 lakh relief amount has been granted, and a total sum of Rs 1.20 crore will be disbursed to the 24 affected artisans.

In addition to the financial aid, the Delhi government has also announced logistical support for the craftsmen. As part of the rehabilitation effort, the 24 artisans will be allotted stalls at Dilli Haat INA free of cost for a period of six months, from July 1 to December 31, 2025. The allotment will be done via a lottery process.

He further stated, "Our government is committed to safeguarding the interests of artisans and providing them with the necessary support."

Earlier, Mishra also announced that the Delhi government has made extensive arrangements to ensure a grand welcome for Kanwar Yatris while highlighting the various initiatives taken to ensure a smooth journey for the devotees.

According to Minister Mishra, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has taken three main steps: Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to accounts of Kanwar Yatra committees, Free electricity to 1200 units with a 25 per cent reduction in security for electricity, and a 'single-window' clearance being made for permissions to install camps.

"The devotees will be given a grand welcome in Delhi. Three changes have been made at the direction of the CM. Direct Benefit Transfer will be done to the accounts of the Kanwar Yatra Committees. There will be no middlemen. 1200 units of electricity have been made free for Kanwar camps. The security for electricity has been reduced to 25 per cent. A single-window clearance has been created for permissions to install Kanwar Camps," Mishra told ANI. (ANI)

