New Delhi, June 29: The Indian Embassy in Indonesia on Sunday termed media reports on Defence Attache Captain Shiv Kumar’s purported remarks on Operation Sindoor as "misrepresentation" as he expounded on the country's anti-terrorism operation deep inside Pakistan on May 5. The Defence Attache had made the remarks at a seminar in an Indonesian university.

"We have seen media reports regarding a presentation made by the Defence Attache at a seminar. His remarks have been quoted out of context, and the media reports are a misrepresentation of the intention and thrust of the presentation made by the speaker," the Embassy said in a post on X. Operation Sindoor: Dassault CEO Eric Trappier Rejects Pakistan’s Claim of Shooting Down Rafale Fighter Jets of Indian Air Force.

Indian Embassy in Indonesia Clarifies Defence Attache’s Remarks

We have seen media reports regarding a presentation made by the Defence Attache at a Seminar. His remarks have been quoted out of context and the media reports are a mis-representation of the intention and thrust of the presentation made by the speaker. The presentation… — India in Indonesia (@IndianEmbJkt) June 29, 2025

It added that the presentation conveyed that the Indian Armed Forces serve under civilian political leadership, unlike some other countries in India's neighbourhood. "It was also explained that the objective of Operation Sindoor was to target terrorist infrastructure, and the Indian response was non-escalatory," the Embassy said.

India has always stressed that the objective of Operation Sindoor was to destroy terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan, and the Indian response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists was non-escalatory. Pakistan Says Its ‘Army Shot Down Indian Rafale Jet Near Bahawalpur’, PIB Fact Check Debunks Propaganda As Pak Resorts to Disinformation Offensive Following Operation Sindoor.

However, the episode led to a fresh political spat in India with the opposition latching on to the controversy, and reiterating its demand for a special Parliament session to discuss 'Operation Sindoor'. The Congress hit out BJP-led government for what it alleged was "misleading" the country.

"First, the Chief of Defence Staff makes important revelations in Singapore. Then, a senior defence official follows up from Indonesia," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in his post on X, referring to CDS, Gen Anil Chauhan's remarks to the media during a security conclave in the city state.

"But why is the PM refusing to preside over an all-party meeting and take the Opposition into confidence? Why has the demand for a special session of Parliament been rejected?" he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2025 11:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).