Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Sunday said the Belagavi district will get 82 "Pashu Sanjeevini" ambulances for the protection of the animals on July 19.

This comes after the success of 15 "Pashu Sanjeevini" ambulances launched in Karnataka.

The animal husbandry department launched 15 Pashu Sanjeevini ambulances with state government funds in Kalyana Karnataka when BS Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister of the state.

"We are very much interested to extend this initiative to provide proper health services to animals such as cows, ox, buffalos including other animals as well," said Chauhan.

Out of the 275 Pashu Sanjeevani ambulances, 70 ambulances have already been launched and given in the Bangalore division for the benefit of the farmers and cattle.

The Minister said that 82 Pashu Sanjeevini (mobile veterinary vehicles) ambulances will be inaugurated in the Belagavi districts on July 19 in the presence of district in-charge Minister Govinda Karajola, senior Ministers, MPs and local MLAs.

Pashu Sanjeevini Yojana is implemented through well-equipped surgical vehicles for the preservation, care and health care of cattle in order to facilitate the farmers and cattle caregivers.

Chauhan explained that the mobile veterinary vehicle is the next initiative of this.

"There are 290 lakh cattle including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs in the state and one mobile treatment vehicle is being provided by the Central government for every one lakh cattle," the Minister explained.

Pashu Sanjeevini ambulances are maintained in the ratio of 60:40 between the Central and state governments.

Chauhan further congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Animal Husbandry Minister Purushottam Rupal for helping to implement such a people's project.

Cow protection is being done in the state under the leadership of current Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai under former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

A separate call centre has been set up for the monitoring system of mobile veterinary vehicles, and as soon as a call is received from the farmer on 8277100200 or 1962, treatment is provided at the doorstep.

The Minister said that each treatment vehicle will be staffed by a veterinary surgeon, veterinary assistant and driver.

15 veterinary medical vehicles were dedicated by the state government in the name of Pashu Sanjeevini, which is working for the health care of the cows, ox, pigs, and buffalos.

Appreciating the Pashu Sanjeevini program, the central government has provided 275 mobile veterinary vehicles to the state, which is the first in the country, Chauhan said.

As part of this, 70 ambulances of the Bangalore division were inaugurated on May 7.

He has explained that he has always been involved in the conservation of animals for the purpose of rearing and nurturing them by protecting the cattle that were being fed to illegal slaughterhouses by operating district government cowsheds in Chikmagalur, Vijayapur, Kolar and Tumkur districts.

He further said, in case of a health service emergency, people can call 108 and an ambulance will come. (ANI)

