Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], January 11 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls this year, the Congress party on Wednesday launched the party's Prajadhwani Yatra from Veer Soudha in Tilakwadi, Belagavi.

The yatra will traverse different parts of the state in January and will "highlight the failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party" in the state.

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Assembly Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, Legislative Council Opposition Leader BK Hariprasad, Campaign Committee President MB Patil, Working President Salim Ahmed, Senior Leader RV Deshpande, and other leaders were present on the first day of the yatra.

The party has termed the yatra as "People's Voice Yatra" and has pledged to expose the BJP party in the state.

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "The Historical "Praja Dhvani Yatra" of Congress begins today to pave the way for a new #Karnataka - a new dawn to fulfil aspirations of every Kannadiga! A "New Dawn", A "New Beginning", A "New Start"! CHANGE IS HERE, CONGRESS WILL DELIVER!"

"The historical "Praja Dhvani Yatra" was launched today from "Veer Soudha", the place of the 1924 Session of Indian National Congress presided over by Mahatama Gandhi. The water from the "Congress well" was used as a resolve to clean #Karnataka of the #40PercentSarkara," Surjewala further tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to kick-start his party's election campaign from Tamil Nadu on January 14, party sources here said on Tuesday.

"Rahul Gandhi will start his election campaign from Tamil Nadu this month. He will reach the state on January 14 to attend the Jallikattu programme organised on the occasion of Pongal. Later he is likely to visit Coimbatore on January 23 and 24," a source said.

They added that the Congress leader will further visit all other states where the Assembly elections are scheduled to happen this year, including West Bengal.

