Bengaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) Divide among the pro-Kannada organisations is likely to make the state wide band called by them on Friday, demanding a complete ban on the activities of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES), impactless.

Also Read | Look Ahead 2022: From Chandrayaan-3 To Aditya L 1 Mission to The Sun, Here Are India's Big Ticket Science Missions Planned For The Year 2022.

Also business, establishments and transport organisations have decided not participate in the bandh.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro To Reportedly Feature 80W Fast Charging Support.

Several organisations under the leadership of Vatal Nagaraj, the leader of the Kannada Okkuta, had last week called for a day-long state wide bandh on December 31, demanding a complete ban on the activities of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi in the state over its repeated involvement in "anti-Karnataka and anti-Kannada activities".

The demand follows the recent incidents of burning of the Kannada flag in Maharashtra's Kolhapur and defacement of the statue of historical icon Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi, allegedly by MES activists.

The MES, a Marathi outfit, has been campaigning for long to merge Marathi speaking regions in Belagavi with Maharashtra.

However, several organisations like the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, Auto, schools and college associations, shopping malls association and several other commercial establishments have offered only moral support and said they will not participate in the bandh and will function as usual.

Business establishments have cited New Year brisk business for not physically supporting the bandh call.

Now, even those who were supporting Vatal Nagaraj in his call for bandh, like Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Praveen Shetty faction among others, have made a u-turn and have requested him to call off the bandh, and efforts are on to convince him.

Nagaraj earlier in the day campaigned in different parts of the city urging people to support the bandh.

"Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi has to be banned....demanding this, Kannada Okkuta has called for a complete Karnataka bandh from 6AM to 6PM tomorrow, several pro-Kannada organisations have supported the bandh call, it is a matter of Kanndigas pride. I appeal to everyone to participate," he said.

Praveen Shetty, who met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said he has requested the CM to ensure the safety of Kannadigas in Maharashtra and to ban MES.

Stating that the CM listed actions taken by his government by booking sedition cases against miscreants involved in the incidents and sought withdrawal of the bandh, he said, "we will discuss with Vatal Nagaraj and take a decision."

Chief Minister Bommai also appealed to Vatal Nagaraj to call off the bandh in the interest of the people and the economy that is recovering from COVID. He said the government has already acted on most of the demands and will stand for Kannada cause.

Bommai had yesterday said the government had already taken action against "anti-Kannada forces" and was examining the demand for banning MES legally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)