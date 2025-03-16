Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of a student from the northeast, who died of "food poisoning" at a private educational institute situated in T Kagepura village of Malavalli taluka in Mandya district of the state. He said that the police have arrested three accused in connection with the incident.

"It was heartbreaking to learn that a student died and several children fell seriously ill after food poisoning at a private residential educational institution in T. Kagepur, Malavalli taluk, Mandya district," CM Siddaramaiah posted on X.

Also Read | Heatwave Warning in Telangana: IMD Issues Orange Alert for 5 Districts for Next 2 Days With Maximum Temperature Likely To Soar to 41-44 Degrees Celsius.

Of 30 students who fell ill, one student named Kerkong from the northeast died, police added.

Reacting to this, Siddaramaiah said that the Deputy Commissioner in Mandya district was instructed to oversee arrangements to provide treatment for students while taking action against those responsible. He added that the police had arrested three accused in this case, and further investigation was underway.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Couple Dies After Inhaling Toxic Gas From Geyser While Going for Bath at Home in Garh Mukhteshwar Following Holi Celebrations.

"As soon as the incident came to my attention, I spoke to the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya district and instructed him to arrange appropriate treatment for the children and take strict action against those responsible for the incident. The police have arrested three accused in this regard and are continuing the investigation," he added.

The Karnataka Chief Minister assured that the family of the deceased student would be compensated. He suggested practising caution against consuming food prepared elsewhere and giving it to young children.

"The family of the boy who died in this tragedy will be given appropriate compensation. Be extra careful before consuming food prepared elsewhere, especially before giving it to young children. May precious lives not be lost due to carelessness," Siddaramaiah added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)