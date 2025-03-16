Hyderabad, March 16: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Telangana for the next two days with the maximum temperature in at least five districts likely to soar to 41-44 degrees Celsius. The IMD issued an orange alert for the districts of Adilabad, Jagitial, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Rajana Sircilla. The maximum temperature in these districts is likely to be between 41 to 44 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Jagtial districts, the IMD said. For the rest of the state, the meteorologists have issued a yellow alert with the maximum temperature likely to be between 36 to 40 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in 22 out of 33 districts in the state crossed 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Mumbai Heatwave Alert: City, Surrounding Areas Likely To Witness Hottest Spell of 2025, Mercury May Exceed 40°C.

Asifabad in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district was the hottest place with the mercury crossing 42.4 degrees Celsius. According to Telangana Development Planning Society, Neradigonda in Adilabad, Mandamarri in Macherial and Veernapalle in Rajanna Sircicilla recorded a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over Telangana till March 20. The met department forecast mist/hazy conditions during morning hours at isolated pockets during the next 3 days.

No major change is likely in maximum temperatures in the subsequent two days, thereafter a fall is likely in temperatures Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on March 21. In its daily weather report, the IMD said heatwave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in the Adilabad district. Heatwave Alert in Mumbai: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Heat Wave in Maharashtra's City and Nearby Areas; Temperatures Expected To Reach up to 37-38 Degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood for the next 24 hours. Mist/hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively. Surface winds are likely to be southeasterlies with wind speeds around 4-6 kmph.

