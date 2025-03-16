Lucknow, March 16: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a couple were allegedly found dead in the bathroom of their home in Garh Mukhteshwar after they played Holi with family members. The alleged incident occurred on Friday evening, March 14, in Garh Mukhteshwar's Chhota Bazar area. It is reported that the couple allegedly died in a suspected gas leak from a geyser. The deceased couple were identified as Naveen Gupta (44) and Kavita alias Sakshi Gupta (40).

According to a report in The Times of India, Naveen and his wife Sakshi were found unconscious inside the bathroom of their house. Bala Devi, Naveen’s mother told cops that the family became alert as they noticed the couple remaining inside the washroom for an unusually long time. The family members also tried to call the couple out but did not receive any response. Repeated knocking also turned futile. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Minor Pregnant Lover’s Uncle, Injures Her Father and Cousin After Failed Abduction Attempt in Rampur; Accused Arrested.

This is when Bala Devi alerted the neighbours, who forcibly opened the bathroom door only to find the couple unconscious. The neighbours immediately rushed the couple to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead. Praveen Kumar, Naveen's brother said that doctors told them that the couple died of suffocation after inhaling toxic gas from the geyser.

The couple is survived by two sons, Divyam (15) and Madhav (9). On the same night, the couple's last rites were performed on the banks of the Ganga. Stuti Singh, CO of Garh Mukhteshwar said that the family did not inform the police about the incident. Speaking about the incident, Dr Anand Mani, CHC In-charge of Garh Mukhteshwar, said that such geysers can release carbon monoxide and inhalation of the same can be fatal. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Beats Daughter’s Boyfriend to Death With Iron Rod, Assaults Her Too After Finding Them in Her Room in Moradabad.

"Placing gas geysers inside the bathroom would eliminate oxygen and fill it with toxic gas," Dr Mani added. He further said that the deceased couple must not have realised when the gas leaked from the geyser and must have fallen unconscious after inhaling it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2025 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).