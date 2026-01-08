Belgavi (Karnataka) [India], January 7 (ANI): The death toll in the boiler explosion at the Inamdar Sugar Factory in Bailhongal taluk has risen to three, while five injured workers are receiving treatment at KLE Hospital, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Akshay Topade, Deepak Munnohli and Sudarshan Banoshi, all factory workers.

The explosion occurred in the factory's No.1 compartment while wall repair work was underway, triggering a sudden blast which claimed three lives.

Belagavi SP K Ramarajan briefed about the tragedy and confirmed the number of fatalities.

"In that accident, three people are dead, and five people are critically injured. The incident took place at around 1.30 pm.", he said.

The police official said a valve issue was reported by the factory staff, and they are working to resolve it.

"While doing the cleaning and repair work, concentrated sugar suddenly fell on eight people, and they were severely injured. Immediately, three people were brought to the hospital, and the rest were transferred to KLE Hospital. They are in the ICU, and all of them are getting treatment," he added.

The SP stated that the matter would be investigated and appropriate action taken if anyone is found to be at fault.

He said the deceased were mostly local residents.

"Company staff were doing the repair work, and that's when the incident took place.", he explained.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Muragod police station, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

