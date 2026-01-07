Girl Caught in Patna for Infecting 800 Men With HIV? Unverified Story Goes Viral on Social Media, Know the Truth

The alleged claim that a girl was caught in Patna for infecting 800 men with HIV is an unverified story going viral on social media (Photo Credits: X/@virjust18)

Patna, January 7: A video going viral on social media allegedly claims that a girl infected at least 800 men with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The viral video showing people running behind the girl and catching her was shared on X (Twitter) by a user who wrote, "A lone girl who didn't infect just one or two but made 800 people HIV+". As per the viral post, the girl was caught at Patna Airport in Bihar. "Due to continuous cases of HIV coming to light in the past few days, vigilance was exercised," the post added.

The video also shows the girl's face covered as she runs to save herself. As the video moves forward, a few men are seen chasing the girl before getting hold of her. An overlay text on the video stated that the girl had infected not one or two but 800 men with HIV. While the alleged claim appears to be true, scroll below to know the complete truth behind the viral video. Is the Varanasi Ropeway Gondola Unsafe? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim, Says ‘Sway Was Under Permissible Limits’.

Know Truth As Unverified Story Goes Viral on Social Media

A fact check revealed that the alleged claim appears to be unverified. No credible news reports or officials have confirmed that a girl infected 800 men with HIV and was caught in Patna. Moreover, keyword searches for "Patna airport" and "HIV girl" did not yield any credible news reports. We also found several inconsistencies in the alleged claim.

The X post states that the girl was caught at Patna airport, whereas the overlay text on the video said that she was caught at Patna bus stand. While Bihar has reported a rise in HIV cases recently, with 8,000 cases in Sitamarhi, there have been no credible reports or official confirmation that a girl was caught in Patna for infecting 800 men with HIV. Did Uttar Pradesh Police Bust Sex Racket Operating Under Temple in Gorakhpur? Old Video of Mumbai Police Conducting Raid at Dance Bar in Andheri Shared With Misleading Claim.

Hence, the alleged claim appears to be an unverified story, which is being widely shared online. No news reports or local officials in Patna or Bihar have confirmed the incident.

