Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16 (ANI): Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has returned the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025, expressing concerns over the state government's decision to reduce the buffer zone around lakes and Rajakaluva to 30 meters.

The amendment, passed by both houses in the last legislative session, sought to alter Section 12 of the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority Act. The Governor, however, has questioned the rationale behind shrinking the buffer zone instead of expanding it to maintain ecological balance.

In his communication to the state government, the Governor noted objections raised by the Bengaluru Town Hall Association, citing that the amendment contravenes central laws and guidelines. "This decision of the state government is against the central law and guidelines," the letter stated, while requesting a detailed submission of objections and clarifications from the government.

The Governor's move highlights the growing debate over urban lake conservation in Karnataka, especially given Bengaluru's increasing ecological pressures and the importance of maintaining natural water bodies to manage urban flooding and groundwater recharge.

Meanwhile, residents of Greater Bengaluru are facing temporary disruptions in water supply from the Cauvery River, a key source of water for several towns and villages in Karnataka. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has advised citizens to store sufficient water in anticipation of maintenance activities scheduled from September 15 to September 17.

The maintenance work aims to ensure the smooth functioning of the Cauvery pumping stations and major pipelines, crucial for the uninterrupted supply of potable water to the city. Officials stressed that these measures are essential to maintain the long-term reliability of the water distribution system across Bengaluru.

The Governor's decision to return the bill has opened discussions among environmentalists, urban planners, and policymakers on the need for stricter lake conservation norms, particularly regarding buffer zones, which play a critical role in protecting water bodies from encroachment and pollution. (ANI)

