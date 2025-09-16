Pathanamthitta, September 16: A shocking incident unfolded in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, when a couple invited two men to their home on Onam under the pretext of celebrations. The victims were reportedly attacked with pepper spray, brutally thrashed, tied and hung from a wooden pole, and subjected to extreme sexual torture, with one of their privates stapled. The attack was allegedly carried out as revenge after the woman’s past affair with the men came to light. During the ordeal, the couple robbed one of the victims of INR 20,000.

According to an Indian Express report, the first victim, a 29-year-old man, initially told police he had been assaulted by his girlfriend’s family, as instructed by the accused. However, police uncovered discrepancies in his statement, leading them to discover the couple, Malayil Veetil Jayesh (30) and his wife, Reshmi (25), as the real perpetrators. The couple reportedly threatened the victims to fabricate stories, intensifying the cruelty of their actions. Kerala Horror: 23-Year-Old Man Kills His 4 Family Members and Lover in Thiruvananthapuram.

Further investigation revealed a second victim, a 19-year-old from Alappuzha, who was similarly tortured on September 1. He was invited to the couple’s home, beaten, tied with a shawl, had his fingers assaulted with pliers, and forced to perform sexual acts on camera. The couple also robbed him of INR 20,000, returning only INR 1,000 for travel, and threatened him with death if he disclosed the truth. Ragging Horror at Kottayam Govt Nursing College: Students Forced To Stand Naked, Dumbbells Hung From Private Parts in Kerala; 5 Arrested (Watch Video).

The Pathanamthitta police arrested Jayesh and Reshmi on September 12, and a special team is probing the case to determine if the couple committed similar crimes in the past. Superintendent of Police R Anand stated that both cases are in preliminary stages, with detailed questioning underway to ascertain the full motive and extent of the attacks. Neighbours described the couple as leading a "secluded life," while Jayesh had a previous POCSO case and had been jailed before marrying Reshmi.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

