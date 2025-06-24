Gadag (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): Lokayukta officials conducted extensive raids on seven properties linked to a DB Patil Circle Police Inspector (CPI) of Gadag Town Police Station, following allegations of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known income.

The operation, led by Lokayukta CPI Parashuram Kavatagi, targeted locations in Gadag, Bagalkot, Jamkhandi, and Kerur.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to Lokayukta officials, the operation was part of an investigation into complaints of disproportionate assets and potential misuse of official position. A team of Lokayukta officials, led by CPI Parashuram Kavatagi and supervised by DySP Pushpalatha and officer P S Patil, meticulously examined documents, cash holdings, and property records during the raid.

Inch-by-inch inspections were conducted to identify any unaccounted wealth or financial irregularities. Authorities confirmed that the operation was based on credible inputs regarding suspicious asset accumulation by the officer.

Also Read | Guwahati: Devotees Throng Kamakhya Temple on 3rd Day of Ambubachi Mela in Assam (Watch Video).

In a related action, Lokayukta officials also raided the residence of an Assistant Government Officer (AGO) in Shivamogga. The officer was booked under Shivamogga Crime No. 9/25. His premises were similarly searched for evidence of disproportionate assets.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids at several locations across the state, including offices of BBMP, Chikkamagaluru Town Municipality, and Anekal Town Municipality.

The locations being raided are in Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Anekal, Gadag, Dharwad and Kalaburagi.

According to officials, the raids targeted the Assistant Engineer at BBMP Govindrajnagar; the associate Research Director of organic Farming; the accounts Officer at the town Municipality, Anekal; the chief officer at the town municipality, the Town Police Inspector at Gadag; the engineer at the Malaprabha Project in Dharwad; the former Engineer at RDPR, Kalburgi and PDO, Kalburgi.

A raid was also conducted at the residence of the Chief Engineer, Belagavi.

Further details on the incident are still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)