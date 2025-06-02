Koppal (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): A 35-year-old man was brutally hacked to death in Tavaragera town of Kushtagi taluk, Koppal district of Karnataka on Sunday, said the police.

The victim, identified as Channappa Hussainappa Narinal, was attacked with a deadly weapon, allegedly a machete, by miscreants. Police have registered a case against 10 people based on a complaint filed by the deceased's family.

Police suspect old enmity and a property dispute led to the murder. Senior officials, including Gangavathi DySP and Tavaragera CPI, visited the crime scene to assess the situation.

Police have launched a manhunt and laid traps to apprehend the accused. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

