Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Kashi, the eternal city revered by every Indian, has witnessed an unprecedented revival over the last 11-11.5 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, CM Yogi highlighted that comprehensive development works worth over Rs 55,000 crore have been approved to preserve Kashi's ancient spiritual identity while transforming it into a modern global heritage city, with a sharp rise in devotees and a significant contribution of Rs 1.3 lakh crore to the national GDP.

"Kashi is indestructible. Every Indian holds immense reverence for Kashi, but in independent India, the comprehensive development program that Kashi should have received--the respect it deserved--did not get that importance. In the last 11-11.5 years, Kashi has once again preserved and promoted its spiritual and cultural heritage while also achieving new heights through physical development works," he said.

"It is our good fortune that Kashi is represented in the country's Parliament by Prime Minister Modi. From the very beginning, he has said on this matter that Kashi's ancient form should be preserved and presented to the country and the world in a new guise, and accordingly, in the last 11-11.5 years, plans for Kashi were initiated. Projects worth more than Rs 55,000 crore have been approved for Kashi. Of these, projects worth Rs 36,000 crore have already been inaugurated, and the remaining plans are progressing with rapid speed... Before 2014 or before the Kashi Vishwanath Dham came into being, the number of devotees here daily ranged from Rs 5,000 to only 25,000. Today, in the same Kashi, 1.25 lakh to 1.50 lakh devotees arrive daily... Kashi alone has contributed 1.3 lakh crore rupees to the country's GDP," CM Yogi further highlighted.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath attended the inaugural ceremony of the Eastern Zone Inter-University Basketball (Women's) Competition on Friday.

During the inaugural ceremony, CM Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to develop sports culture in India.

CM Yogi said that before 2014, sports competitions were not part of the government's agenda, and a lack of infrastructure led players to either migrate or become frustrated. However, the situation changed after 2014.

"Before 2014, sports and sports competitions were not part of the government's agenda... They were often neglected. Due to the lack of international-level infrastructure, our talented players either migrated or became frustrated, but now, after 2014, the new sports culture that Prime Minister Modi has developed in the country is truly remarkable today," CM Yogi said. (ANI)

