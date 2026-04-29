India News | Kedarnath Yatra: Rudraprayag Admin Deploys More Than 90 Cameras, 24/7 Control Rooms for Pilgrim Safety

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Rudraprayag district administration has intensified surveillance and monitoring arrangements for the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra, ensuring the safety of pilgrims through round-the-clock oversight and multiple control mechanisms.

District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said that a fully functional control room has been set up at the district administration office, from where the entire Yatra route is being closely monitored.

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"Our first control room is at our district administration office, from where we are monitoring. Cameras are also installed on the track route; more than 90 cameras are installed, through which we monitor from Shri Kedarnath Dham to the Rudraprayag district administration. Apart from this, a dedicated command and control centre has been set up at Shri Kedarnath Dham," Mishra told ANI.

He said he is personally reviewing the arrangements along with senior police officials, including the Superintendent of Police.

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Mishra further informed that a dedicated command and control centre has also been established at Kedarnath Dham to strengthen real-time monitoring.

Continuous announcements are being made from the control room advising pilgrims to follow safety guidelines while travelling on the trekking route. Officials have been deployed round the clock to monitor movement and ensure immediate response to any situation.

The district administration has appealed to devotees to strictly adhere to instructions and cooperate with authorities for a safe and smooth pilgrimage.

The inspection team further visited the "Har Har Mahadev" community kitchen (bhandara), where they reviewed the quality of food being served to devotees and assessed overall arrangements. Officials placed special emphasis on maintaining hygiene standards and ensuring an organised system for food distribution to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims.

Meanwhile, a massive wave of devotion is being witnessed at the world-renowned Kedarnath Temple this year. In the first week of the pilgrimage itself, a record number of devotees have already visited the shrine to seek the blessings of Baba Kedar, reflecting the strong spiritual turnout for the Char Dham Yatra.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on April 19 with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)