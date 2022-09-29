Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh has asked officials to keep a watch on closed factories in the town to check narcotics are not manufactured there, in the wake of a number of cases of drugs seizure in neighbouring Mumbai in the recent past.

During a meeting of the district-level narcotics committee on Wednesday, Singh said several containers arrive at Uran and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Navi Mumbai, and asked the Coast Guard to keep an eye on them to prevent any movement of narcotics.

Singh also directed the officials to check if narcotics were being manufactured at chemical factories in industrial zones in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation limits.

He said a large stock of banned drug MD was recently seized in Mumbai and officials should check if drugs were being manufactured in the chemical and pharmacy units in Navi Mumbai.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Suresh Mengde said 20 out of the total 83 units in Navi Mumbai region have already been inspected and the others would be checked within the next couple of months.

