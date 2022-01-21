New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The Kejriwal government on Friday recommended lifting of weekend curfews in the national capital in view of declining COVID-19 cases, said sources in the Kejriwal government.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a recommendation to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to end the weekend curfew.

Also Read | … – Latest Tweet by PM Narendra Modi Office.

In the proposal, Kejriwal also asked to remove the odd-even system in the markets and to allow private offices to operate at 50 per cent capacity, the sources added.

Earlier in the month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the COVID-19 surge.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Partners With the University of Oulu for 6G Tech Research.

As many as 12,306 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours in Delhi on Thursday with a test positivity rate of 21.48 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)