New Delhi: Reliance Jio's Estonia unit, Jio Estonia OU, on Thursday partnered with the University of Oulu in Finland to explore 6G and beyond opportunities for the world. 6G builds on top of 5G and extends digitisation through capabilities such as cell-free MIMO, intelligent surfaces and higher capacities through Terahertz frequencies. Both 5G and 6G will co-exist and cover a broad range of consumer and enterprise use cases. JioPhone Next Affordable Smartphone Launched at Rs 6,499; To Go on Sale On From November 4, 2021.

"Jio has more than 400 million subscribers in India, and their experience shows that building capacity to transmit large amount of data is becoming critical, especially given the development of digital services and virtual worlds," Taavi Kotka, CEO of Jio Estonia, said in a statement. "With this collaboration with the University of Oulu, we can make sure that we keep growing and developing as a world region of the future," he added.

"We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Jio Estonia," said Matti Latva-aho, Director of the 6G Flagship from the University of Oulu. "Early investments in 6G research and capabilities with the University of Oulu can complement Jio Lab's capabilities in 5G and bring 6G to life," said Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President at Jio Platforms.

The collaboration will foster entrepreneurship by bringing together a world-class pool of expertise from both industry and academia -- in aerial and space communication; Holographic Beamforming; 3D connected intelligence in cybersecurity; Microelectronics and Photonics.

The collaborative effort will aid in competing with 6G enabled products in defence, automotive, white goods, industrial machinery, consumer goods, efficient manufacturing, etc.

