India News | Kejriwal Urges Doctors to Provide Free Medical Advice over Phone

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to all doctors to volunteer for the city government's telemedicine helpline to provide free healthcare advice to people.

In a video message, Kejriwal urged them to register with the government by giving a missed call on 08047192219.

Also Read | Punjab Govt to Decide on College and University Examinations After June 30: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

The chief minister said coronavirus is perhaps the biggest "calamity" in the history of mankind and no agency, government or organisation can fight it alone.

"It is a massive challenge. Governments, society, social organizations... we all need to come together to defeat it," he said.

Also Read | Patanjali Claims Cure For Coronavirus; Clinical Trials of Medicine 100% Successful, Says CEO Acharya Balkrishna.

"Many doctors have come together to provide free medical advice to people over the phone. Similarly, if you are a doctor and you want to volunteer, you can join us by calling on this number," Kejriwal said. PTI GVS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)