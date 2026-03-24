Kozhikode (Kerala), March 24 (ANI): A total of 141 candidates officially submitted their nomination papers across the 13 Assembly constituencies of Kozhikode district. The final day of the window saw a massive surge in activity, with 102 candidates filing their nominations on March 23 alone.

In total, 223 nomination papers were submitted across the district's 13 Assembly constituencies.

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The highest number of nominations was recorded in Perambra and Koduvally constituencies, with 22 papers each. Elathur and Kozhikode North followed with 21 papers each. The lowest number of nominations was reported in Balussery, with 11 papers.

In terms of individual candidates, Koduvally saw the highest number with 18 candidates, followed by Beypore and Kozhikode North with 13 candidates each.

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The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 24, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 26.

Meanwhile, the deadline for filing nominations for the Kerala, Assam and Puducherry Assembly elections ended on Monday, as politics in the States and Union Territory heat-up.

A total of 2039 nomination papers were submitted by 1202 candidates across all 140 constituencies in Kerala, officials said. In the 2021 polls, Kerala had a total of 957 candidates.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate K Ranjith today filed his nomination from the Dharmadam constituency in Kannur district to contest against the Chief Minister and sitting MLA Pinarayi Vijayan. MV Gopakumar, the BJP candidate for the Chengannur Assembly constituency, submitted his nomination in the presence of Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

Kerala Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress candidate VD Satheesan filed his nomination papers from the Paravur constituency, looking to secure his sixth consecutive victory in the Assembly polls.

Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry are all set to hold the 2026 Assembly Election on April 9 in a single phase, with counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)